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Shivankit Parihar says he spent more time with his tattoos than with Lukkhe cast: 'Clocked in 3 hours early, stayed back 2 hours'

Known for his comic timing, Shivankit Parihar takes a sharp turn in Lukkhe with his darker, more demanding role, one that comes with its own set of behind-the-scenes challenges.

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Updated : May 05, 2026, 07:10 PM IST

Shivankit Parihar says he spent more time with his tattoos than with Lukkhe cast: 'Clocked in 3 hours early, stayed back 2 hours'
Shivankit Parihar in Lukkhe
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With Prime Video’s Lukkhe dialing up the intensity with its gritty mix of rap, rivalry and redemption, the series brings together a dynamic ensemble navigating a loud and volatile world. Among them is Shivankit Parihar, who steps into the shoes of a fierce antagonist, adding edge and unpredictability to the narrative. Known for his comic timing, Shivankit takes a sharp turn with this darker, more demanding role, one that comes with its own set of behind-the-scenes challenges.
 
Reflecting on the experience, Shivankit shared, “Honestly, I was in full-blown FOMO mode throughout the shoot! While everyone else wrapped up and went off to chill, I was clocking in three hours early for tattoos and makeup—and then staying back another two hours after pack-up just to get it all off (plus continuity pictures, of course). So yeah, no cute post-pack-up bonding for me—just me and my team, either putting tattoos on or painfully taking them off. And the real plot twist? If even one tattoo was slightly off, we’d wipe the whole thing and start from scratch. At one point, I think I spent more time with my tattoos than with the cast. But hey...villain life chose me."
 
Produced by Vipul D. Shah and Rajesh Bahl under the banners of Optimystix Entertainment and White Guerrilla LLP, Lukkhe is a high-octane Prime Original series directed by Himank Gaur and created and executive produced by Deobjit Das Purkayastha and Agrim Joshi. The series boasts a stellar cast featuring Raashii Khanna, KING, Palak Tiwari, Lakshvir Singh Saran, and Shivankit Singh Parihar in lead roles, alongside Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Shivankit Parihar, Yograj Singh, and Ayesha Raza Mishra in pivotal roles. Lukkhe premieres on May 8 exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

READ | TVK chief, superstar Thalapathy Vijay shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in his only Bollywood film

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