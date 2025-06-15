Govind Namdev became the subject of social media buzz after rumors emerged linking him romantically with Shivangi Verma.

Actress Shivangi Verma has spoken out about the ongoing controversy with veteran actor Govind Namdev. She clearly denied claims that she shared a photo to get publicity or to create dating rumours.

This came after Govind Namdev said he was upset that the photo was shared without mentioning the film’s name, her role, or that it was linked to the film’s story. Shivangi said she was surprised by his comments and felt sad about the misunderstanding.

She told IANS, “I was shocked when I read Govindji’s reaction. A normal post was done with his consent, and he accepted the collaboration request and deleted on his own. I, as a professional actress, deserve dignity too. Just because he is a veteran actor, he can’t accuse me. What will I get by gaining publicity out of such a matter?”

The actress also clarified her current professional standing, stating that she is paired opposite a well-known star in an upcoming project and is focusing on her career. “I am paired opposite a known star in an upcoming project, and I am looking at young pairings. I have clarified twice in the past, once in December and once in May, and I want to clarify once and for all that the dating rumors are baseless. It seems social media has become a platform like Bigg Boss. I am doing two important projects and am focused on my career.”

Veteran actor Govind Namdev became the subject of social media buzz after rumors emerged linking him romantically with Shivangi Verma. The speculation took off when the 31-year-old actress posted a behind-the-scenes image from their film ‘Gaurishankar Goharganj Wale’ on Instagram.

She accompanied it with the caption, “Pyaar (Love) knows no age, no limits,” sparking widespread assumptions about their relationship.

(With inputs from IANS)