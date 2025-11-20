Shilpa Shirodkar, who failed in 10th, married man with 'double' MBA, quit films due to...

In a world where education is often viewed as a status symbol, Shilpa's story is different.

Shilpa Shirodkar, a popular actress of the 1990s, recently opened up about her personal life in a candid interview. Known for her roles in films such as Hum, Khuda Gawah, and Aankhen, Shilpa stepped away from the spotlight at the peak of her career to embrace family life. Now, social media is abuzz with her heartwarming revelations, especially about being a "tenth-grade fail" who, without feeling any inferiority, married a double-MBA banker with confidence.

Married a successful banker

In a world where education is often viewed as a status symbol, Shilpa's story is different. She married Aparesh Ranjit, a successful banker with two MBA degrees. Despite her education being limited to only the tenth grade, Shilpa says she never felt inferior. "I can talk to him and his colleagues on every subject," she told Pinkvilla. She proudly added that their relationship has always been based on mutual respect, not qualifications.

Their love story blossomed quickly. Just a day and a half after the meeting, she said "yes" to marriage, even though she was fully aware that she would have to move abroad. Shilpa explained, "I was so impressed by his honesty that I didn't even realise what I was getting into. Everything just fell into place."

Move Abroad

Shilpa left India after marriage and settled in New Zealand, giving up her flourishing acting career for love. Although she admits to missing the hustle and bustle of showbiz, she has no regrets. She admitted, "If I had gotten married in India, I would have continued working 100%," and pointed out that the geographical distance made it difficult to pursue her career.

But her passion never waned. Shilpa made a successful comeback in 2013 after a 13-year hiatus with the TV series "Ek Mutthi Aasmaan." In 2024, she further strengthened her connection with fans by participating in Bigg Boss 18.

Shilpa's career

Shilpa's career, marked by memorable performances from the late 80s to the early 2000s, reflects her versatility and dedication. After making her debut in Ramesh Sippy's 1989 film "Bhrashtachar," she starred in several hit films before retiring to stay away from the limelight.

She comes from a family of film personalities—sister of actress Namrata Shirodkar and sister-in-law of superstar Mahesh Babu—yet she carved her own path on her own terms.

Also read: Meet Upasana Konidela, South superstar Ram Charan’s wife, billionaire's granddaughter, who sparked controversy over 'egg freezing' comment, net worth is...