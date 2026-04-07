Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra says ‘enough’ to legal battles, demands fair verdict: 'If found guilty, I will face all consequences'

Raj Kundra says he has 'had enough' of legal controversies and seeks a fair verdict, stressing justice should be based on evidence, not media speculation.

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra, facing multiple legal controversies over the past years, has publicly expressed that he has 'had enough' of ongoing investigations and wants the truth to come out through a fair judicial process.

Kundra’s statement on Justice:

Kundra, who has connections to adult content production and distribution cases, denied all accusations against him and promised to assist the police investigation. He demonstrated his trust in the legal system while he required that the judicial process be conducted with complete openness and no media dramatisation.

Background: Legal Troubles

Kundra received his initial arrest in 2021 because authorities accused him of distributing pornographic movies through mobile applications. He received bail afterwards, yet his legal matters remained active. He has been involved in a fraud case worth Rs 60.4 crore, which connects to Best Deal TV Private Limited, where he and his wife, Shilpa Shetty, served as directors. The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police continues its investigation work.

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Family and media concerns:

Raj has described his disappointment with media reports that linked his wife, Shilpa Shetty, to his legal troubles, calling such coverage 'clickbait' and unfair. He stressed that his family supports him and he wants the focus to remain on legal outcomes rather than public speculation.

The authorities continue their investigations into multiple active lawsuits against Kundra. He demands that all allegations against him be evaluated through judicial evidence only, without consideration for public perception or media coverage.