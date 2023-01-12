Shilpa Shetty recreates Jenna Ortega's viral Wednesday dance, netizens say it's 'nowhere close' to original

Jenna Ortega- Shilpa Shetty

It seems like even Shilpa Shetty is an admirer of Jenna Ortega. Thus, the actress put on her dancing shoes and made a reel of Jenna's viral dance from her series Wednesday. The horror-comedy series has already become successful among the audience, especially her dance scene from the series gave inspiration to countless renditions.

In the series, Jenna aka Wednesday Addam dances to The Cramps' song Goo Goo Muck and her spooky expressions with seamless moves have won over the internet. Even Shilpa Shetty recreated the Wednesday dance and made a video out of it. The Dhadkan actress shared a reel on her Instagram, in which she tries to match up with Ortega, donning similar ponytails, and wide-eye expressions. Shilpa shared the reel by writing, "Making this #Wednesday count, even as the sun goes up and moon goes down."

As soon as Shilpa shared the reel, several netizens quickly judged her act and called it 'not good enough.' However, there were few who were impressed with her fitness, and timeless charm. A user wrote, "Good but Not better than Wednesday Addam." Another user shared similar thought, "It's not working !! I always feel that every time you would turn, there will be a massive grin." A user said, "Umm no where close."

On the other side, netizens were raving about her ever-glowing look. "More like Wednesday's Hot Mom," wrote a user. One of the netizens asked, "Aap itni fit kaise ho yar?" Another netizen wrote, "More beautiful now than 20 years ago."

Shilpa made her on-screen comeback with 2020's comedy-drama Hungama 2. The film was released digitally, but it failed to impress the audience. The actress will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's maiden web series Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. With Indian Police Force, Shilpa becomes the first female cop in Rohit's filmography.

