Shilpa Shetty joins cast of Dhruv Sarja's pan-India film KD The Devil, netizens call look 'Gangubai Kathiawadi ki copy'

Shilpa Shetty in KD The Devil

The makers of Dhruv Sarja’s upcoming pan-India film KD: The Devil revealed on Wednesday that Shilpa Shetty Kundra has joined the cast of the film. On the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, the film's team shared the first look poster of Shilpa from the film, which is a retro action drama.

Shilpa took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share the look of her character and reveal its name. “On this auspicious day of NEW beginnings, I’m thrilled to share with you a NEW character entering the war in #KD's battlefield as Satyavati,” she wrote. The poster shows Shilpa, dressed in a white polka dotted saree with red blouse paired with retro glasses and a tiger print handbag. The actress is standing in front of a vintage roadster. The poster proclaims, “Shilpa Shetty as Satyavati enters the kingdom.”

Many fans congratulated Shilpa for her return to the Kannada film industry with KD. A Kannada herself, Shilpa worked in a Kannada film for the first time in 1998 with Preethsod Thappa, followed by Ondagona Baa (2003), and Auto Shankar (2005). KD will be her first Kannada film in 18 years.

Many praised her look. “Congratulations! You look lit,” wrote one fan. Choreographer Terence Lewis said “love the look!” However, there were many who said the first look poster gave very Gangubai Kathiawadi vibes. “ye picture gangubai ki to copy lag rahi hai (This film looks like a copy of Gangubai Kathiawadi),” wrote one. The Sanjay leela Bhansali film starred Alia Bhatt and was set in a similar time frame with Alia wearing a white saree as well.

KD The Devil also stars V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is set in Bengaluru in the 1970s. The film is produced by KVN Productions and directed by Prem. It will release in five languages: Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.