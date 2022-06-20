Headlines

Sherlyn Chopra blocked by Asaduddin Owaisi on Twitter, actress responds

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Entertainment

Ratan Tata’s dream car reborn with futuristic looks, SRK Designs’ Tata Nano concept

Sherlyn Chopra blocked by Asaduddin Owaisi on Twitter, actress responds

Sherlyn Chopra reacted after Asaduddin Owaisi blocked her on Twitter.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 12:33 AM IST

On Monday, actress Sherlyn Chopra took to Twitter and shared that Asaduddin Owaisi has blocked him. Sharing the screenshot of the same, she wrote, “No… tell me that this is lie.”

In her next tweet, she wrote ‘I never misbehaved with you, then why did you do this?’ Take a look:

Social media users have reacted to her tweet. One of them wrote, “Monday ka sabse bada joke.” The second one mentioned, “DP dekh kar darr gya.” The third person wrote, “Congratulations for this big achievement.”

On Raksha Bandhan, Sherlyn tied a Rakhi to herself, and said, "Today a girl doesn't need a brother to feel safe & protected. Today's woman can protect herself and her family from social evils and wrongdoers. I tie a rakhi to myself as I consider myself my guardian & protector. Every woman has the inner strength to become Kaali, the fiery Goddess who symbolises fearlessness, power, strength & sheer grit."

On the work front, Sherlyn has worked in many Bollywood projects but later decided to start her venture and turn into an entrepreneur. Redsher is the OTT platform with high-quality short films and web series produced and written and acted by Sherlyn Chopra. 

Speaking about her OTT platform, "I have been working on my digital streaming platform since the last eight months to showcase excellent, high-quality entertainment at a highly reasonable subscription fee." 

She had added, "Initially when I used to approach filmmakers for work, they would ask me to meet them over late-night dinner. I was so fed up of their stupid dinner proposals that I decided to be a producer and content creator as I believe in being self-sufficient. I strongly believe that one's self-respect and dignity are non-negotiable. It is this belief that has helped me majorly to be the entrepreneur that I am today."

 

