Shekhar Suman says Shah Rukh Khan gave him something 'very expensive' after he declined big cheque for Chalte Chalte: 'He wouldn't listen'

Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman recently recalled a heartfelt gesture by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, sharing how the actor refused to accept payment and instead received a thoughtful gift during their collaboration on the film Chalte Chalte.

Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman recently recalled a heartfelt gesture by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, sharing how the actor refused to accept payment and instead received a thoughtful gift during their collaboration on the film Chalte Chalte. The story highlights Shah Rukh Khan’s long-known reputation for generosity and warmth towards his colleagues in the film industry.

A memorable gesture during Chalte Chalte:

Shekhar Suman said in an interview that Shah Rukh Khan had approached him for a voiceover role in the 2003 film Chalte Chalte. The actor called him and he immediately accepted the request to assist him. Shah Rukh made the first payment to him through a cheque after he finished his work. Shekhar rejected the payment because he considered the project to be a personal partnership instead of a business contract. Shah Rukh Khan wanted to recognise the contribution despite his refusal to do so.

A personal and thoughtful gift:

Instead of the cheque, Shah Rukh Khan later sent Shekhar Suman a valuable wristwatch. The actor fondly recalled that the watch remains with him as a cherished memory of their interaction. He described the gesture as deeply personal and reflective of Shah Rukh’s thoughtful nature. Shekhar mentioned that the superstar always ensured that people working with him felt valued and respected, often going beyond professional boundaries to express gratitude.

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Shah Rukh Khan’s reputation for kindness:

People from the film industry have repeatedly recognised Shah Rukh Khan's dedication to others and his unassuming nature, which he demonstrates while working on movie sets. Numerous performers and crew members have recounted identical experiences of his dedicated service, which he showed through his personal acts of kindness.

Shekhar Suman was recently seen in Heeramandi, while Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film features a star-studded cast and is one of the most anticipated releases, marking a new chapter in his cinematic journey.