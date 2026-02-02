Shekhar Kapur reviews Dhurandhar, says this person deserves 'all the praise', it's neither Ranveer Singh, nor Akshaye Khanna, but...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Shekhar Kapur praised Dhurandhar after watching it on Netflix, applauding Ranveer Singh’s performance and Aditya Dhar’s direction. He said he missed the theatrical release due to a Gulf ban but found the streaming experience excellent.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 02, 2026, 03:20 PM IST

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently watched the spy action film Dhurandhar on Netflix and shared his thoughts online. The film features Ranveer Singh as its main actor and his performance was directed by Aditya Dhar. Kapur praised the film for its storytelling, performances and direction, saying it was worth watching even though he missed its theatrical release.

Missed theatres due to the Gulf Ban:

Kapur explained that he could not see the movie in theatres because it was not released in Gulf countries, including Dubai, where he was staying. The ban prevented many fans in the region from watching the film in cinemas. Kapur stated that he found watching the film on Netflix to be an excellent experience.

Kapur’s review:

Shekhar Kapur took to social media to express his appreciation for the film says 'Finally saw Dhurandhar on Netflix. Terrific storytelling and great performances. Director Aditya Dhar deserves all the praise.' He also mentioned that the Netflix version felt complete, with only minor edits for swear words. The movie review by Kapur showed that the film contained exceptional action sequences, which created suspense and featured outstanding performances by both the main actors and the supporting cast.

About Dhurandhar:

Dhurandhar is a high-energy espionage action movie which stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan. The plot follows an Indian secret agent who undertakes a perilous assignment. The film received positive reviews because of its exciting action sequences, skilled directing and outstanding acting performances, which made it a favourite among viewers.

Also read: Amaal Mallik reveals how his family background caused him losses in Bollywood: 'People removed me...'

Netflix release expands audience:

People from all over the world who live in countries without theatrical releases of the film can now watch it because Netflix has released the movie. Shekhar Kapur's praise of the movie adds to the positive response which both critics and fans have shown. The streaming release enables all viewers to watch this action-packed thriller at their convenience.

