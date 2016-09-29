Headlines

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra's daughter Kaveri is getting film offers already!

Latest News

After Hrs Correspondent

Updated: Sep 29, 2016, 01:50 AM IST

Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi’s daughter Kaveri Kapur has not just made people take notice of her lovely voice post the release of her first single. Did You Know, the 16-year-old has caught the eye of filmmakers as well?

We hear, the teenager has already got film offers. Suchitra tells us, “Kaveri has refused two big Bollywood offers because she is so focused on her music.” But will she be open to her daughter pursuing acting? “I will be very happy and I hope she changes her mind. I tell her that she should do it for the experience. Even if she doesn’t want to do it in the future, she should give it a shot if the opportunity comes her way,” she adds. Plus, she can sing and aren’t all our gen-next actresses doing that already! 

