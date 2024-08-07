Twitter
HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Sheikh Hasina loyalist film producer Selim Khan, actor-son Shanto lynched by mob in Bangladesh, Bengali stars in shock

Selim Khan, a Bangladeshi film producer who has worked in India, and his son actor Shanto Khan were lynched by a mob in Bangladesh amid violent protests in the country

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 09:53 AM IST

Selim Khan and Shanto Khan (Image: Facebook)
A film producer from Bangladesh, with links to India’s Bengali film industry, was lynched by the mob in Bangladesh on Monday, local media reported. Selim Khan, who was also Chairman of Lakshmipur Model Union Parishad, was beaten up by the mob in Bangladesh’s Chandpur along with his actor son Shanto Khan. Both succumbed to their injuries. Bangladesh is seeing widespread violence after former PM Sheikh Hasina was ousted and fled the country in a military-led coup.

Selim was best known in the film industry for producing a biopic on Sheilh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh, and ousted PM Sheikh Hasina’s father. The biopic, called Bangabandhu, reportedly had the patronage of PM Hasina.

A report in Bangladesh newspaper Daily Star said, “In Chandpur, Selim Khan, chairman of Lakshmipur Union Parishad, and his son Shanto Khan, an actor, were beaten to death. As the news of Hasina’s resignation spread, Selim and his son fled his village and went to Farakkabad Bazar of Balia Union. When people tried to stop them, they managed to flee by opening fire. When they reached the nearby Bagarabazar area, an angry mob caught and killed them. Chandpur Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohsin Alam confirmed the matter.”

Actor Kaushani Mukhopadhyay, who starred opposite Shanto in the Bangladeshi film Piya Re, was deeply affected by his death. "I can't believe he is no more. Shanto was very respectful and had ambitions to make a significant impact in the industry," she recalled.

Bengali superstar Dev, who was friends with Selim, added, "I had been to Bangladesh several times and floored by the hospitality of the people there. The news of deaths and violence are upsetting. I hope this phase will end and Bangladesh will be back on tracks soon."

Tollywood actor Jeet, who has featured in several Bangladeshi productions, expressed his distress on X, describing the unfolding scenes as "shattering to say the least." He offered his prayers for the people of Bangladesh and expressed hope that they can emerge from this challenging period.

Bangladeshi actress Pori Moni, who had recently worked with a Tollywood director, called for peace in a Facebook post. "We want peace, not looting, attacks on police stations, or revenge," she wrote. Pori Moni urged for restraint and responsibility, hoping to prevent further bloodshed in her homeland.

With inputs from PTI

