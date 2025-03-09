In the clip, the enthusiastic entrepreneur approaches Shehnaaz with a proposal to become the face of her haircare brand. However, Shehnaaz's blunt response has left many netizens feeling that she came across as arrogant.

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13 and has since taken her first steps in Bollywood, featuring in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023) and Thank You For Coming alongside Bhumi Pednekar the same year. Despite her nascent film career, Gill has found herself at the center of controversy after a video surfaced showing her response to a brand endorsement offer at a recent event. Many have taken to social media to express their disappointment and outrage, with some labeling her behavior as ‘arrogant’ and ‘rude’.



What happened, why did Shehnaaz Gill face backlash?

A video clip of Shehnaaz’s conversation with an entrepreneur has sparked controversy after it went viral on social media. In the clip, the enthusiastic entrepreneur approaches Shehnaaz with a proposal to become the face of her haircare brand. However, Shehnaaz's blunt response has left many netizens feeling that she came across as arrogant.

The conversation begins with the entrepreneur excitedly asking Shehnaaz if she would be interested in endorsing her brand. Shehnaaz's immediate response is, "Do you have money to pay me?" The entrepreneur, taking the question in stride, playfully replies that she can make the payment immediately. However, Shehnaaz's follow-up response has raised eyebrows: "You can't afford me." She then gestures towards her manager, suggesting that the entrepreneur discuss the details with him instead. The clip ends with Shehnaaz walking away, leaving the entrepreneur and others present looking taken aback by her response.



A user calls Shehnaaz "Ghamandi aurat"

Many viewers have expressed their disappointment and outrage on social media, feeling that Shehnaaz's behaviour screams of arrogance. Some have criticised her for being dismissive and unprofessional, while others have come to her defense, arguing that she was simply being honest about her worth as a celebrity endorser. Some comments were particularly scathing, with one user asking, "Who even is she? What has she done to have this much arrogance?" Another user felt that even if Shehnaaz's comment was meant as a joke, it was "unnecessary" and came across as rude. Some comments also took a more personal tone, with one user labeling her "ghamandi aurat" (arrogant woman).

Despite the backlash, Shehnaaz remains a beloved figure among her fans, who have continued to support her throughout her career. She was recently seen in the music video "Sajna Ve Sajna" alongside Sunidhi Chauhan and Divya Kumar, which has been a huge success, garnering millions of views.