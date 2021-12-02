Shehnaaz Gill's brother posts pics with her for the first time after Sidharth Shukla’s death

Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla's good friend and rumoured girlfriend, cut herself off from social media after his death on September 2. Since then, she's stayed out of the spotlight. Shehnaaz, on the other hand, appears to be regaining her form now. Shehnaaz was recently featured on her brother Shehbaz Badesha's Instagram page after visiting an orphanage. He uploaded cute photos of himself and the actress on social media.

Since Sidharth Shukla's death, Shehbaz Badesha has been a huge supporter of his sister Shehnaaz Gill. Shehbaz recently shared two photos with Shehnaaz on Instagram. While posing for the camera, the brother-sister duo looks charming. The photo's main focus is Shehnaaz's bright smile. In a casual outfit, the actress is seen posing sweetly with Shehbaz. In a yellow sweater, blue pants, and spectacles, she looks lovely.

Shehnaaz Gill stepped out of her house a few days before Sidharth Shukla's four-month death anniversary to visit an orphanage in Amritsar. She was seen there playing with the children.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the film 'Honsla Rakh' along with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa that released in October this year. During one of the promotional events for the film, Shehnaaz broke down in tears while remebering Sidharth while Diljit tried to console her.

Since his death, Sidharth Shukla's admirers, friends, and family have been grieved. Several photos of Shehnaaz Gill crying on the day of his death had also surfaced, breaking everyone's hearts. On the other hand, Sidharth is remembered by the online community on a daily basis.