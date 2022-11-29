Shehnaaz Gill unites with MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square for new song Ghani Syaani

Shehnaaz Gill-MC Square/Instagram

On November 24, Shehnaaz Gill shared a photo with MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square aka Abhishek Bensla on her social media handles hinting at their upcoming collaboration. And five days later, on Tuesday, November 29, the two of them shared the poster of their new track titled Ghani Syaani.

Shehnaaz, who gained nationwide fame after appearing in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 13, uploaded the poster of their track and wrote, "Ye raha first poster of our upcoming song Ghani Syaani with @mcsquare7000. Mark the date - 5th December 2022". MC Square captioned the poster as, "Iss saal ko end karenge ek dhamaake ke saath. Dropping our next, Ghani Syaani with @shehnaazgill".

The upcoming track, which is set to be released on Monday, December 5, has been sung by the two artists with music by Rajat Nagpal, who co-composed the chartbuster Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani with Guru Randhawa, and lyrics written by the rapper himself. Agam Mann and Azeem Mann directed the music video.

As soon as the two of them dropped the poster, netizens started congratulating them in the comments section. One Instagram user wrote, "Finally singer mein Shehnaaz Gill name dekh kar itni khushi ho rahi hai", and another commented, "Whatever project Shehnaaz releases, her fans are always ready to make it a hit."

For those unversed, MC Square won the second season of the singing and rapping reality show MTV Hustle 2.0 in November beating another equally talented rapper Paradox aka Tanishq Singh in the Grand Finale. The show was judged by Badshah aka Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia.

The rapper's most famous songs in the reality shows include Ram Ram, Naina Ki Talwar, 4 Din, Chehre, and Aadha Gyaan among others. He was mentored by EPR aka Santhanam Srinivasan Iyer, who emerged as the runner up in the first season losing out to M-Zee Bella aka Deepak Singh.