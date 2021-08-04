Shehnaaz Gill's UNSEEN photo from her school days is going viral on social media, fans say she was 'born beautiful'

Ever since her stint on ‘Bigg Boss 13’ Shehnaaz Gill has garnered a massive fan following and they like to call themselves Shehnaazians. Shehnaaz is known as the lively, outspoken and full of lie girl since she spent time on ‘Bigg Boss’. Her chirpy nature and romantic comedy with Sidharth Shukla were loved by the audience.

Recently, a paparazzi account shared a throwback photo of Shehnaaz and it has gone viral on social media. In the photo, Shehnaaz can be seen dressed in her school uniform. The actress is dancing with her friend with a huge grin on her face. Even in her childhood, Shehnaaz was as beautiful and lively as she is now.

Check out the viral photo here:

Reacting to the photo, fans compliment Shehnaaz and showered her with praises. “She has got power in herself #least she knew once this pic will reposted like this #shehnaazgill,” wrote a user while another commented, “Cutieee babbyyyy.” A third user commented, “She is damn pretty,” while a fourth user wrote, “Born beautiful.”

Shehnaaz often makes the headlines for her music videos, her weight loss journey and her 'Bigg Boss 13' relationship with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. The actress has worked hard to shed those extra kilos. Her major transformation has been surprised fans who are in awe of her.

Shehnaaz has been in the news for a while now due to her recent photoshoot with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani who captured her in a never seen before look.

During a live Youtube chat in June, Shehnaaz opened up on her weight loss struggles. She said she has worked extremely hard to reach where she is today and want to achieve more. “I never stopped and worked so hard to get the fame and money I deserved. I have put in a lot of efforts over the years, and now I want only the best for myself.”