Shehnaaz Gill's latest photos from Daboo Ratnani's photoshoot is winning internet, fans laud her transformation

Earlier this month, ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared a BTS of a photo shoot he did with ‘Bigg Bigg 13’ fame Shehnaaz Gill. The video got fans super excited for the photos from the shoot to be uploaded. Shehnaaz and Dabboo have been gradually sharing the highly-anticipated photos from the shoot.

Shehnaaz on Wednesday (July 28) shared a fresh set of photos and fans can’t stop gushing over her stunning transformation. In the photos, Shehnaaz shows her sexy side in a white shirt paired with multicoloured pants and ethnic jewellery. The actress wore boots to complete her look.

While sharing the photos, Shehnaaz wrote, "Life is like a rainbow You need both Rain & Sun to make its colours appear. Be the Rainbow in people's life.”

Fans took to the comment sections and praised Shehnaaz. “Mere life mai bas rainbow ka hee dar hai,” wrote one user while another commented, “Beauty queen.” A third user commented, “You are Looking So Gorgeous #ShehnaazGill Keep Shining as Always .. We Love You,” while a fourth user wrote, "Our SweetHeart is Looking So Hot & Beautiful We Love You.”

A few days ago, Shehnaaz shared another set of photos from Dabboo Ratnani’s photoshoot. In these photos, Shehnaaz exudes a boss babe look in a black blazer. The actress looks absolutely beautiful with red lips and straight hair. “Love is like the wind. You can't see it, but you can feel it,” she captioned the post.

Prior to that, Shehnaaz shared a photo in a never-seen-before look where she featured on the cover of Filmfare magazine. While re-sharing Filmfare’s Instagram post, she wrote, "You cannot scroll down social media without finding either a picture or a video of Shehnaaz Gill or someone recreating one of her famous dialogues from her reality TV show. Her fame and her rise to becoming one of the most loved celebrities on social media is commendable and she’s set the internet ablaze with her candid personality and adorable looks. Shehnaaz is everyone’s favourite girl-next-door who’s already taken the world of Punjabi cinema by a storm and is all set to achieve bigger things in the future. Here’s lauding her success as a newsmaker with our latest digital cover.”

After ‘Bigg Boss’ Shehnaaz has been enjoying fame and a massive following on social media. She bagged a film with Diljit Dosanjh and has worked in several musk videos as well.