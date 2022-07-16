Shehnaaz Gill recreates Shah Rukh Khan-Shilpa Shetty's song from Baazigar, video goes viral

Credit: Shehnaaz Gill-Venus Music/YouTUbe

Shehnaaz Gill, Punjab’s Katrina Kaif, is quite active on social media. She often shares videos and photos with their millions of fans on social media. Recently, she dropped a video in which she can be seen re-creating Shah Rukh Khan’s famous song Kitaben Bahut Si song from Baazigar.

In the video, she can be seen reading a book and sitting on a stool. Sharing the video, she wrote, “tu hi toh mera dost hai.” In no time, the video went viral. One of her fans wrote, “

Our queen #ShehnaazKaurGill is the best #Shahnaazian #sidnaaz forever mare jan love.” Another me tioned, “Oh Gosh!! What a beautiful fairy Shehnaaz!! My whole time to see you Shehnaaz. Keep shining around the world My Princess Shehnaaz!”

The third person mentioned, “Hw adorable you both are .” The fourth one commented, “Beautiful women.” The fifth one said, “You are the first thing that I want to see every morning and the last thing I want to see before falling asleep.”

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she loves watching Shah Rukh Khan in negative roles. She uploaded a video on her YouTube channel in which she talked about her likes and dislikes while playing rapid-fire.

She can be heard saying, she said, “Mai aajkal Shah Rukh Khan ke saare picture dekh rahi hoon purani. I love Darr, Baazigar. (I am watching old Shah Rukh Khan’s movies now a days).” On being asked about her favourite song from the film, she started singing, “Tu hai meri Kiran.” She also talked about her favourite food in her video.

Shehnaaz has been quite active post-Bigg Boss 13. This year, she made her debut on ramp walk. She also gave her first live performance on stage in Umang 2022. At the annual award function dedicated to Mumbai Police, Gill danced to hit songs like Chikni Chameli and Naach Punjabbaan. She made a mark in Pollywood with the superhit film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Currently, Gill is also shooting for Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali