Shehnaaz Gill poses with Allu Arjun, R Madhavan; chats with Sai Pallavi at Filmfare Awards South 2022

Varinder Chawla/Instagram

The Filmfare Awards South 2022 were held in Bangalore on October 9 where the best films and best talents from Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema were honoured. The social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill surprised everyone by attending the function and dazzled the onlookers with her traditional look.

Shehnaaz wore a green-golden Kanjivaram saree for the awards night. The Bigg Boss 13 participant accessorised her look with a traditional necklace and matching earrings and bangles. Her gorgeous photos from the event spread like wildfire on the internet and now, some of her videos are going viral too.

In one of the videos, she is seen sitting close to Allu Arjun who received the Best Actor - Telugu award for his sensational performance in Pushpa: The Rise, the highest-grossing Indian movie of the year. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor opted for an all-black look for the Filmfare event.

Shehnaaz is seen having a whispered conversation with the Gargi actress Sai Pallavi in another video. The two share a hearty laugh in the clip. Sai also took home the Best Actress - Telugu award for her charming act in the romantic drama Love Story in which she was paired with the Laal Singh Chaddha actor Chaitanya Akkineni.



The Honsla Rakh actress was also seen posing with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect star R Madhavan for a group photograph in another video. The two were also seen in a deep conversation with each other. The Vikram Vedha star wasn't nominated for any of the awards and came to show his support to the winners and nominees.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Farhad Samji's action-comedy film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Scheduled to release later this year, the film also stars Palak Tiwari, Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Venkatesh, and Siddharth Nigam among others.