Shehnaaz Gill looks glamorous in pink saree, fans say 'kya baat hai'

Shehnaaz Gill can be seen posing in a pink saree in the video that is now goring viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 04:45 PM IST

Credit: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Television actress Shehnaaz Gill, who won hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, has been ruling social media with her photos and videos. In her latest photoshoot, she looks amazing in a pink saree.

In the clip, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen posing in a pink saree. What caught everyone’s attention was that her blouse has a big bow. One of the fans wrote, “Aapke alava koi nehi ho sakta bigg boss ka queen chaye kuch vi ho jai.” The second one said, “Some things will just stay with you forever.” The third one said, “Is adaa ko kya naam doon.”

The fourth one said, “Shhhhehhhnaazzz ladkiyon ko bhi pagal kar do.” The fifth one said, “Your charm is never-ending.” Recently, Shehnaaz Gill turned 29, she celebrated her birthday with her close friends and brother Shehbaz. Shehnaaz shared a video from the celebrations, where she was enjoying the attention of her friends. She was seen cutting 3 cakes.

Actor Varun Sharma was also present at the celebrations. During the cake-cutting, one of Shehnaaz's friends asked her to make a wish, and while blowing out the candle, Shehnaaz said, "Main wish nahi mangti." Shehnaaz cut the cake and bring it to Shehbaz. Gill smashed the piece on his face and started laughing out loud. Shehbaz decided to take his revenge, but Shehnaaz escaped the cake smashing, and said, "Mera foundations bigad jayega." This conversation between siblings will make you remind your sibling as well. 

On the work front, Shehnaaz will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On Wednesday, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser starring Salman Khan was released. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Shehnaaz Gill walking with Salman Khan in the clip. A few minutes after the teaser was released, the actress started trending on social media. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release in cinemas on April 21, 2023. 

Read|Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan teaser: Shehnaaz Gill walks with Salman Khan, netizens say 'keep shining queen'

