ENTERTAINMENT
Shehnaaz posted photos of herself posing next to the swanky car. In one of the pictures, she is seen breaking a coconut, a traditional gesture often associated with good luck and new beginnings.
Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill recently celebrated a major achievement as she purchased a luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLS, a symbol of her hard work and dedication.
The actress shared her joy with fans on social media, expressing how truly blessed she feels. Shehnaaz posted photos of herself posing next to the swanky car. In one of the pictures, she is seen breaking a coconut, a traditional gesture often associated with good luck and new beginnings. Another image shows the ‘Honsla Rakh’ actress making the swastika symbol on the car.
“From dreams to driveways, my hard work now has four wheels. Feeling truly blessed! Waheguru tera shukar aa,” Shehnaaz wrote in the caption. Soon after Shehnaaz Gill shared the post, her fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, celebrating her success and remarkable achievements. One user wrote, “Congratulations, Queen.” Another commented, “Congratulations, girl you deserve each and every beautiful thing in this world.”
The Mercedes-Benz GLS is a luxurious 7-seater full-size SUV. The price of it ranges from Rs. 1.34 Crore to Rs. 1.39 Crore. The base model starts at Rs. 1.34 crore, while the top-end variant is priced at Rs. 1.39 crore.
Speaking of Shehnaaz Gill’s journey, the actress rose to prominence with her appearance on the popular reality show "Bigg Boss Season 13," where her charming personality, infectious humor, and emotional journey made her a fan favorite. Shehnaaz began her career in the Punjabi entertainment industry, but it was her stint on Bigg Boss and her close bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla that catapulted her to nationwide fame. Shehnaaz’s journey on Bigg Boss established her as a popular household name.
She made her Hindi film debut with “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” which featured stars like Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in key roles. Shehnaaz was last seen in “Thank You For Coming,” alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. The film made its debut at the prestigious 46th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)
