Shehnaaz Gill cries during ‘Honsla Rakh’ promotion remembering Sidharth Shukla, video goes viral

The unexpected death of Sidharth Shukla had everyone in shock. Shehnaaz Gill has been in a terrible situation ever since. The actress maintained her composure and completed her professional obligations. Days after Sidharth's death, she finished filming the final scenes for her film 'Honsla Rakh.'

Several videos of her interview have surfaced, and a new clip has also gone viral.

According to reports, the actress wept as she remembered Sidharth Shukla, and Diljit Dosanjh attempted to calm her down.

Take a look-

Shehnaaz launched her new music video, 'Tu Yaheen Hai', on Friday in honour of Sidharth Shukla, who died of a heart attack in September. The video features old footage of Shehnaaz and Sidharth from their 'Bigg Boss 13' reality programme. The new song was also sung by Shehnaaz.

Aly Goni tweeted in support of Shehnaaz Gill, claiming that she has all the rights to pay tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla. Since Shehnaaz released the song, she is being brutally trolled by netizens. According to the trolls, she is attempting to use Sidharth Shukla's name.

Aly Goni was retweeting screenshots of Shehnaaz's new song, as well as a post from Jaan Kumar Sanu, who asked fans if they wanted to listen to his homage to the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner.

Aly wrote, “Stop it guys seriously.” The user had originally written, “Here we are still mourning this unfortunate event n people who claim to be his close friends are selling emotions on the name of a Tribute. Asking us to make reels on someone's death, counting views n likes! How low will they stoop? Stop the mockery! stop using Sidharth Shukla”