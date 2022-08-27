Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Shehnaaz Gill breaks the internet as she sings Neha Kakkar's song Taaron Ka Shehar

Shehnaaz Gill always treats her fans with something unique, and not she sang Neha Kakkar's famous song and set the internet on fire.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

Shehnaaz Gill breaks the internet as she sings Neha Kakkar's song Taaron Ka Shehar
Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill breaks the internet by singing Neha Kakkar's famous song Taaron Ka Shehar. 

Watch the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

On the work front, Gill will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (which is also known as Bhaijaan)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for 1033 Executive Assistant posts at upenergy.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.