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Shehnaaz Gill accidentally swallows nose ring on Ishqnama set, video goes viral - Watch

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen running when her nose ring suddenly comes off and falls into her mouth. She appears to cough as Saurabh Sachdeva helps her by patting her back. The clip soon caught the attention of her fans, many of whom were worried about Gill after watching the incident.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 10:21 PM IST

Shehnaaz Gill accidentally swallows nose ring on Ishqnama set, video goes viral - Watch
Shehnaaz Gill swallows nose ring
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Shehnaaz Gill had a scary moment on the sets of her recently released Punjabi film Ishqnama when her nose ring accidentally fell into her mouth while she was shooting a scene. Shehnaaz shared a behind-the-scenes video of the incident on social media, giving fans a glimpse of what happened on the set. In the video, the actor can be seen running when her nose ring suddenly comes off and falls into her mouth. She appears to cough as actor Saurabh Sachdeva helps her by patting her back. Sharing the video, Shehnaaz explained why she posted the clip after several fans had asked about the moment. She wrote, "Before the video...here's a little BTS story. So many of you were asking me to post the nathni moment."

The video soon caught the attention of her fans, many of whom were worried about her after watching the incident. One fan asked her to be more careful and wrote, "OMG I truly admire and love how dedicated you are, darling! But please stay safe! "You are precious, so take care of yourself." Another fan thanked God that Shehnaaz was fine and wrote, "Take care of yourself, Shehnaaz Gill. Thank God you are okay." Other fans also sent messages asking her to stay safe, with one writing, "You are super strong; take care." "Queen for a reason," another fan wrote. One netizen also praised her dedication to work but asked her to put her safety first, writing, "I understand and love your passion for work, but please do take care of yourself."

The incident took place while Shehnaaz was shooting for Ishqnama, a Punjabi romantic period drama directed by Arvindr Khaira. The film follows Nimma, a young Sikh student and poet from Indian Punjab, who falls in love with Nasima, a Muslim girl from Pakistan Punjab. Ishqnama stars Shehnaaz Gill and Jayy Randhawa in the lead roles, with Saurabh Sachdeva, Anjum Batra and Mahanbir Bhullar in supporting roles. The film was released in theatres last month on July 24.

READ | AR Rahman's son AR Ameen escapes with minor injuries in Chennai car accident: What exactly happened?

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