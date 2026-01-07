Shefali Shah REVEALS real reason why she walked out from her first marriage: 'I could kill...'

Shefali Shah revealed she walked out of her first marriage when it became emotionally and mentally harmful. She chose to prioritize her own happiness, self-worth, and well-being over staying in a toxic relationship.

Bollywood actor Shefali Shah recently opened up about a difficult chapter in her life, her first marriage. She did disclose that she ended the marriage when she sensed that it could hurt her deeply, emotionally and psychologically. Shefali further stated that she had been living with the notion for a long time that she needed someone, a husband, friend or relative to feel whole. After a while, she recognised that she was good enough by herself.

The actress admitted that no one tells you, 'You are enough,' and she had to absorb this truth the hard way. When it got to a point in her marriage where her spirit would be broken, she made the decision not to stay. Shefali mentioned that it was preferred to be all by oneself than to be in a relationship that did not bring one happiness, recognition, or self-esteem.

The role of emotional abuse:

Shefali further elaborated on the topic of emotional abuse by saying that it is capable of doing silent harm even in the absence of physical violence. According to her, emotional pain is frequently underrated and treated as a normal aspect of life, but eventually it can ruin a human being. She made a point that acknowledging this and deciding to walk away from a poisonous atmosphere is vital for one's mental health.

Life after her first marriage:

In the 1990s, Shefali was initially paired with actor Harsh Chhaya. Eventually, in 2000, she tied the knot with director Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who is the father of her two children, Aryaman and Maurya. She lived by herself for the first time after her first marriage, which was a revelation regarding her value and power.

In the professional aspect, Shefali Shah is still winning over both the audiences and the critics. She acted as a cop in Delhi Crime Season 3 and got raving reviews for her performance. Shefali, who is known for her ability and profundity, is still one of the most respected and powerful actresses in the Hindi film industry. Through the narration of her story, Shefali Shah gives inspiration to numerous people, demonstrating that selecting oneself and defending one's happiness is a brave and unavoidable move, even for a person under the bright lights.