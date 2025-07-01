In her brief career, Shefali Jariwala was part of two superhit films, which made record-breaking earnings at the box office.

The unfortunate demise of ‘Kaanta Laga’ fame Shefali Jariwala at the age of 42 has sent shockwaves in the industry. The actress has left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry with her appearances in popular films and television shows. She started her career at the mere age of 19, with the remix song ‘Kaanta Laga’ in 2002 and became an overnight sensation. With her dancing skills and charismatic presence, the actress became one of the desirable artists among filmmakers and producers. Going forward, she worked in many films and TV shows, and was part of two superhit films, which made record-breaking earnings at the box office.

Which were Shefali Jariwala’s superhit films?

After the massive success of the 2002 remix song, Shefali earned her nickname as ‘Kaanta Laga Girl’. She recreated the same charm in Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan’s Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, the fun romantic-comedy drama directed by David Dhawan. Shefali did a small but memorable cameo in it, performing with Akshay in the style of her own superhit song 'Kaanta Laga'. Upon release, the film, which was made on a budget of around 20 crores, minted a staggering collection of Rs 66 crores. It became the highest-grossing film of the year, clinching accolades including 13 nominations in the IIFA Awards and winning 5 awards.

Shefali Jariwala in ‘Hudugaru’

Shefali also featured in the Kannada film 'Hudugaru', which was released in the year 2011. It marked her debut in South cinema. Helmed by Prakash, the film is a remake of the Tamil film 'Nadodigal'. The film starred Puneet Rajkumar, Yogesh, Srinagar Kitty and Radhika Pandit. T revolves around three friends who cross every limit to complete their friend's love story. In the film, Shefali did an item number which became popular among audiences. With her glamorous avatar and groovy moves, she elevated the film’s popularity. Made on a Rs 5 crore budget, the film collected a massive box office collection of Rs 15 crores.

Shefali Jariwala’s death

Shefali passed away on June 27, 2025, suffering a cardiac arrest. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, took her to the Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai, but as per the hospital staff, she was dead on arrival. While reports initially claimed she died of a cardiac arrest, the Mumbai Police later clarified that the cause was unclear.