Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi issues first statement after her death as speculations swirls: 'It’s easy to...'

Parag Tyagi has penned a heartfelt note for his late wife, actress Shefali Jariwala. He took to his Instagram and shared a throwback picture of his wife.

Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala’s untimely demise left her husband Parag Tyagi utterly devastated. In a heart-wrenching moment, he shared a tender goodbye, kissing her forehead and gently caressing her hair at the funeral. A video captured his overwhelming grief, showing him consumed by bitter tears. Recently, he broke his silence and penned his grief, urging fans to avoid speculations surrounding her death and instead remember her with love.

Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi breaks silence after her demise

Parag Tyagi has penned a heartfelt note for his late wife, actress Shefali Jariwala. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a throwback picture of his wife. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he spoke about the late actress. He wrote, “Shefali — the ever-eternal Kaanta Laga — was so much more than what met the eye. She was fire wrapped in grace — sharp, focused, and fiercely driven. A woman who lived with intention, nurturing her career, her mind, her body, and her soul with quiet strength and unwavering determination”. He further mentioned that beyond all her titles and achievements, Shefali was “love in its most selfless form”.

Parag Tyagi calls her ‘sab ki maa’

He shared, “She was sab ki maa — always putting others first, offering comfort and warmth simply through her presence. A generous daughter. A devoted and affectionate wife and a wonderful mom to Simba. A protective and guiding sister in maasi. A fiercely loyal friend who stood by those she loved with courage and compassion. In the chaos of grief, it’s easy to be swept away by noise and speculation”. “But Shefali deserves to be remembered by her light — By the way she made people feel. By the joy she sparked. By the lives she lifted. I’m starting this thread with a simple prayer: May this space be filled only with love. With memories that bring healing. With stories that keep her spirit alive. Let that be her legacy — a soul so radiant, she will never, ever be forgotten. Love you till eternity”, he added.

Shefali Jariwala’s untimely demise

Shefali passed away following a cardiac arrest. Parag Tyagi reportedly rushed her to a hospital in the Andheri area of Mumbai but doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her body was sent to Cooper Hospital in Andheri for further formalities.The Mumbai Police sent her body for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. After the autopsy, police officials revealed that the cause of death had been 'reserved'.Shefali also featured in the 2004 film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Additionally, she gained recognition on television with appearances in popular reality shows, including Bigg Boss 13 (2019) and Nach Baliye (seasons 5 and 7).



(With inputs from syndicate feed)