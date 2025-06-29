Actress Shefali Jariwala’s funeral did not see her ex-husband, Harmeet Singh, who has now revealed why he did not attend her last rites and funeral ceremony. Shefali Jariwala passed away on June 27, Friday evening, in Mumbai.

Actress Shefali Jariwala’s funeral did not see her ex-husband, Harmeet Singh, who has now revealed why he did not attend her last rites and funeral ceremony. Shefali Jariwala passed away on June 27, Friday evening, in Mumbai. Reportedly, Shefali suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and was immediately rushed to the hospital in the late-night hours of June 27 and early June 28. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her last rites were held on Saturday, June 28. As the TV industry and Bollywood mourned her death, many celebrities arrived at her last rites but Harmeet whose absence was felt.

Shefali’s ex-husband on missing last rites

Harmeet Singh said that because he is currently in Europe, he couldn’t attend Shefali Jariwala‘s funeral. Informing the same on Instagram, Shefali’s ex-husband wrote, “Being away in Europe right now, it’s painful for me not to be able to be there for the last rites.” Nevertheless, Harmeet extended his condolences to Shefali’s parents, sister, and husband Parag Tyagi. He further said, “Gone far too soon. I pray to the Almighty for her soul to rest in peace, and strength to the family during this unimaginable time.”

Harmeet Singh was Shefali Jariwala’s first husband who was part of the famous music duo Meet Brothers. Some of their most famous songs include ‘Baby Doll’ from Ragini MMS 2 and ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’ from Roy, Main Tera Boyfriend, Pink Lips and others. After dating each other briefly, Shefali Jariwala married Harmeet Singh in 2004. However, their relationship ended quickly, and divorce was a difficult process. After this, Shefali fell in love with TV actor Parag Tyagi.

Shefali and Parag dated each other for four years and during this time build their bond strong and got married in 2014. Parag and Shefali’s rakhi brother, Hindustani Bhau, carried her body for her cremation which took place at the Oshiwara crematorium, the same crematorium where Siddharth Shukla’s last rites also took place four years ago. Both the actors featured in Bigg Boss 13. He also died due to heart attack in September 2021.