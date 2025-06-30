According to a source, Shefali's health declined between 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm on Friday, with her body trembling and eventually losing consciousness.

The untimely demise of Shefali Jariwala, best known as ‘Kaanta Laga girl’, caused by sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 42, has raised questions. While the postmortem report is awaited, the police have obtained a preliminary report in which it is suspected that the actress might have suffered a sudden drop in her blood pressure. According to the statements recorded from 10 people, including her husband Parag Tyagi and domestic staff, Shefali observed a fast.



"She did not eat anything until 3 pm", says the police as per the preliminary report

“The doctor informed us that they suspect the cause of death could be a dip in her blood pressure,” said an Amboli police officer. “We have recorded around statements of 10 people, including those of her husband, parents, and domestic staff. On Friday, a Satyanarayan pooja was conducted at her residence, and she had kept a fast, so she did not eat anything until 3 pm,” added the officer. So far, the police have ruled out food poisoning after examining the CCTV footage. She collapsed around 10.30 pm in front of her husband, other family members and domestic staff.

According to a source, Shefali's health declined between 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm on Friday, with her body trembling and eventually losing consciousness. Her husband rushed her to the hospital she died before being admitted. During the investigation, the police found anti-ageing tablets, vitamin tablets, and skin glow tablets at her residence in two boxes.

Meanwhile, police have registered an accidental death report, and a forensic team was called to the scene following the provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which mandates certain procedures to determine the cause of death.



Shefali Jariwala's last rites

Shefali's husband, Parag Tyagi, performed his late wife's Ashthi Visarjan at Mumbai's Juhu Beach, the videos of which are doing the rounds on social media. Parag, along with Shefali's father and brother, also performed her last rites as per Hindu tradition at Mumbai's Oshiwara Crematorium on Saturday. After the cremation, Parag requested everyone to pray for his pari. Addressing the media, he sai,d "Please mazak drama mat banaiyega. Main ab sab se request karta hu please meri pari ke liye sab pray kariyega’ (Please avoid any drama and don't indulge in frivolous things. I request you all to kindly pray for my Pari)."The 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant left for the heavenly abode on the night of June 27 after allegedly suffering a cardiac arrest. However, the exact cause of her death is yet to be determined.

(With inputs from IANS)