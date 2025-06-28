A major shocking news has been reported that actress Shefali Jariwala, popularly known as the Kanta Girl, passed away on Friday evening, June 27. She was 42. The information was shared by journalist Vickey Lalwani on his Instagram. He took the social media handle and reported that Shefali is no more. Shefali's news is shocking because she was a fitness enthusiast and would often post about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Shefali is survived by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi. She was earlier married to Harmeet Singh (from Meet Bros)

A major shocking news has been reported that actress Shefali Jariwala, popularly known as the Kanta Girl, passed away on Friday evening, June 27. She was 42. The information was shared by journalist Vickey Lalwani on his Instagram. He took the social media handle and reported that Shefali is no more. Shefali's news is shocking because she was a fitness enthusiast and would often post about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Shefali is survived by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi. She was earlier married to Harmeet Singh (from Meet Bros)

Shefali Jariwala was brought dead to hospital?

In the caption, Vickey stated that though the reason behind the demise is still unknown, she was brought dead to Bellevue Multispeciality hospital, Andheri. He wrote, "Shefali Jariwala, the Kaanta Laga girl, is no more. The reason for her death is not known yet to this journalist, but I can confirm that she was brought dead to Bellevue Multispeciality hospital (opposite Star Bazaar Andheri) about 45 minutes prior to this post. Shefali was rushed to the hospital by her husband and three others."

The journalist further mentioned that the demise was confirmed by the reception staff of the hospital. "Shefali had expired before she was brought in. Her husband and a few others accompanied the body,” the staff said. The journo even asked for the RMO who took over the call and simply said, “For further details, please speak to Dr Vijay Lulla (cardiologist)". Shefali's cardiologist, Dr Lulla, didn't deny the news, but said, "I cannot divulge any details regarding any patient.” Reportedly, Vickey even contacted another doctor from the hospital, who confirmed that they're sending the body for the post-mortem at Cooper Hosptial.