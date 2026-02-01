FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash: 'Get a life'

Shefali Bagga slammed Al-generated posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal as 'disgusting' and misleading. She highlighted how such content spreads false narratives about celebrities, stressing the need for responsible use of Al and respect for privacy.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 01:14 PM IST

Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash: 'Get a life'
Bollywood personality Shefali Bagga recently reacted strongly to AI‑generated posters that linked her to Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The posters, which became popular on social media platforms, showed Shefali together with Chahal and his former wife Dhanashree Verma and influencer RJ Mahvash in a humorous 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' collage. Although the posters were intended as a joke, Shefali called them 'disgusting' because she believed they depicted content which should not be shown. She shared the images on her Instagram Stories and criticised the creators for spreading such content online.

Her response to online trolls:

Shefali, who became famous through her work on Bigg Boss 13 and her career as a television journalist, showed her disappointment at the treatment of women on social media platforms. She wrote that the behaviour of people creating and sharing such content was shameful and told them to 'get a life.' She explained that these posts create false personal life stories which people should treat as serious matters. Her reaction shows how online platforms use misleading content to harm public figures.

Chahal’s reaction and public speculation:

The AI poster was deleted from Instagram after it first gained attention when Shefali appeared with Chahal in Mumbai, which started dating rumours. Chahal reacted with humour because he joked that the poster failed to include some names and he told the creator to 'do better research next time.' Shefali and Chahal have not confirmed any relationship despite the social media excitement surrounding them.

Concerns about AI content:

The incident demonstrates how AI-created images pose dangers because they create fake content which uses famous people without their permission. The content can quickly circulate throughout the internet which results in false information, rumours and harassment of the individual without their permission. People have demanded that artificial intelligence tools be used responsibly because their misuse leads to false information and harmful content. Shefali's response proves that online activities must protect both privacy rights and personal dignity because people treat online content as humorous.

