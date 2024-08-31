Twitter
Entertainment

'She was always somebody else's wife': Vikram opens up on his, Aishwarya Rai's 'incomplete love story'

Vikram opened up about his, Aishwarya Rai chemistry on screen and their bond in real life.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 11:49 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

'She was always somebody else's wife': Vikram opens up on his, Aishwarya Rai's 'incomplete love story'
Vikram and Aishwarya Rai
Vikram and Aishwarya Rai have shared screens together in several films like Ponnioyin Selvan and Raavan. They both set the screens on fire with their chemistry. Vikram, who is currently busy promoting his film Thangalaan, in a recent interview, talked about his 'incomplete love story' with Aishwarya. 

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Vikram talked about his and Aishwarya Rai's chemistry on screen and their bond in real life and said, "Abhishek is a very close friend of mine so automatically, the family becomes friends too. The thing is, Aishwarya and I, have very good on-screen chemistry, like whether it was Raavan or whether it was Ponniyin Selvan and both were unrequited love, in both she was somebody else's wife and I got killed in both. She is very committed, a perfectionist and we are very good friends but Abhishek is like a very, very close friend."

While Raavan was an average grosser, Vikram and Aishwarya Rai-starrer Ponniyin Selvan I and II broke several box office records and emerged to be a commercially and critically successful film. Coincidentally, both of the films where Vikram and Aishwarya worked together were made by Mani Ratnam.

Vikram is currently garnering praise for his performance in the movie Thangalaan. The film has already crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office and has a stronghold at the box office. The action-adventure film is directed by Pa. Ranjith and stars Vikram in five roles alongside Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy, Hari Krishnan, Arjun Anbudan, Krish Hassan, and Preeti Karan in key roles.

Aishwarya Rai on the other hand has been away from the film industry since her Tamil film, Ponniyin Selvan: I in 2022 and its sequel in 2023, wherein she plays a double role. The actress also grabbed headlines when she made her appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding but didn't be a part of the Bachchans' family photo which sparked divorce rumours from Abhishek Bachchan.

