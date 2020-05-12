'She said yes': Rana Daggubati announces engagement to entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj

Superstar Rana Daggubati took to his social media account today to announce a surprise for his fans as he declared his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj, an entrepreneur and founder of Dew Drop Design Studio in Hyderabad. The Baahubali star posted a picture on his account, revealing that she’d said "yes" to his proposal. Rana’s fiance, Miheeka is also from Hyderabad. A wedding date is expected to be finalised after the lockdown is lifted which is currently in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is not yet known how she met Rana or how long they have been dating.

As soon as Rana posted the news, several actors from the Tamil and Telugu film industry like Shruti Haasan, Tamannaah, and Samantha Akkineni took to social media to congratulate him. On the work front, Rana's upcoming movie Kaadan with Vishnu Vishal has been delayed due to the pandemic. He also made his comeback on TV with the chat show series No.1 Yaari with Rana season 3.

His immediate release will be forest-based thriller Haathi Mere Saathi, which will be released in Tamil and Telugu as Kaadan and Aaranya, respectively. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, Haathi Mere Saathi has Rana playing a character inspired by environmental activist Jadav Payeng, popularly called the Forest Man of India. The film, which also stars Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, was supposed to release on April 2 in three languages. Its release stands cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.