'She is ruthless': Rashmika Mandanna brutally trolled for ignoring underprivileged kids - WATCH

South star Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently enjoying the massive success of her latest outing, 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1', was recently trolled for not helping a poor kid.

In a video that has surfaced on the internet, Rashmika is seen leaving an eatery when two underprivileged kids surrounded her begging to be given something. When one of the kids came running towards Rashmika and requested her to give something, she politely replied that she doesn't have anything at the moment. Later, as the kid pursued the actress, another one joined in and asked Rashmika for food as the latter sat in her car to leave. While the underprivileged kids kept asking the actress for something, the latter left in her car.

The video did not go down well with netizens who trolled the actress for not helping the children and ignoring them. "Feeling shamfull the way she ignored that kid uff ye celebrity pata ni kya Samajhte hain khudko feel pity on her," commented an Instagram user. "She didn't pay much heed to them, one of the girls even asked for food," commented another. "She is ruthless. I hate her," wrote a user. "V bad I feel bad for that children girl asked politely kuch khane ko dedeti she is just waving her hand if she dnt Hv cash in hand she could hv asked her bodyguard driver anyone," wrote another user.

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen making her Bollywood debut in 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Besides this, Rashmika also has 'Goodbye' in the pipeline. She will be seen sharing screen space with veteran stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, and Neena Gupta in the upcoming film.