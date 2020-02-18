'She cried on TV shows, everyone believed I was to blame': Himansh Kohli opens up on ugly breakup with Neha Kakkar

It's been almost a year since singer Neha Kakkar and actor Himansh Kohli parted way. The couple seemed to be much-in-love but their breakup looked very ugly and became a topic of discussion instantly. Neha hinted about it at several instances and even broke down on the reality show Indian Idol when his name was mentioned. Now, Himansh has finally broken his silence and shared his side of the breakup story.

When asked about the breakup being 'ugly', Himansh told Bombay Times, "It wasn’t an ugly break up from my side, but when speculations started, everything became ugly. That was one of the worst phases of my life. Today, things have settled down, but yes, there was a time when the entire world was cursing me on social media."

He also said, "That was when we had just split towards the end of 2018 and Neha had put up this post online. Nobody wanted to know the real story and I was made out to be the villain. It was very upsetting because I wasn’t saying anything and people were drawing their conclusions based on what she was putting out. She cried on TV shows and everyone believed that I was to blame. I wanted to cry, too, but then one tends to put up a brave front. At the end of the day though, we are human."

Kohli went on to say how he also thought of penning things on his social media. The actor shared, "Mann mera bhi bahut karta tha ki main kuch kahoon, there were times when I would type things to post on social media, but I would decide to wait for some time, and a few hours later, I would change my mind because I felt this is the same person who I had loved, how can I say anything against her. That’s not my definition of love. I never even asked her why she was doing that to me, even though it hurt me very much."

On being asked about the reason behind the breakup, Himansh said, "There were so many things that happened, but I didn’t want to talk about it. All I can say is that she didn’t want to continue and so, we mutually decided to separate. She decided to move on in life and I respected that. But then in no time, the story took a turn. Each time she put up a post, I faced a backlash."