Shatrughan Sinha was recently mesmerised by a film so much so that he called it ‘exceptional’ and ‘international standards’. He also stated that the film reminded him of his college days at FTII, transporting him to an era of Satyajit Ray when such “amazing films were made.” The veteran actor recently attended the screening of ‘Kathakar Ki Diary’, a film directed by IRS officer Anwesh. His wife Poonam Sinha also accompanied him at the screening that was organised for close associates at Sunny Super Sound in Juhu, Mumbai.

Anwesh, an IRS officer worked tirelessly to make "Kathakar Ki Diary" (The Story of Ordinary Lives) while balancing office duty during the day and film shooting at night. As The film is now complete, it is garnering rave reviews. Praising the film, Shatrughan Sinha said, "Anwesh's film gives me a special connection. It reminds me of my college days at FTII, where I learned and grew up watching such films. This film is of international standard,” he said in a statement.

He further added, "Although Anwesh made this film on a low budget and with limited resources, it reminds me of Satyajit Ray (Manikda) and Mrinal Sen's films. Watching the film took me back to the era when such technically sound and amazing films were made. Despite the limited budget, every character in the film is natural and realistic and the director's craft and love for cinema is evident on the screen."





Besides Shatrughan Sinha, the preview screening was also attended by film director Sejal Shah, film producer Krishika Lulla, film director Sai Kabir, trans activist Rekha Rao, Gauri Sawant, and several other industry professionals. The film features Kapil Bhagwat, Yogesh Jadhav, Aarohi Chatterjee, and Daniel in key roles. The film is directed by Anwesh an IRS officer and edited by national award-winning editor Aseem Sinha, who was associated with edited films by renowned director Shyam Benegal.

