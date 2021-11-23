Shashank Sanghvi, Famous Digital Creator Talks About How Reading Books Keeps The Spark Alive In Him

It's very difficult to focus on self-growth after achieving success. But one of the most effective ways to maintain success is to improve your skills. The 32-years-old famous digital creator, Shashank Sanghvi understands the importance of self-growth and hence keeps on improving himself.



Based in South Mumbai, Shashank Sanghvi loves to read the stories of people who have transformed the world. Reading books excites him and motivates him to push his limits. "It opens a new world of possibilities for me. Whenever things get a little daunting, books come to my rescue and give me the required motivation to keep on hustling."



Shashank also gets motivation from his burning desire to do reasonably well in this lifetime. "Motivation comes from within. If you desire something from a true heart and honesty, the world is yours," he says.



Shashank Sanghvi has close to 1 million followers on Instagram and this has enabled him to boost the value of several brand partners. The digital creator has created viral campaigns for several big brands like Hyundai, Amazon, Oral B, Central and many more. His campaigns have created a huge impact, but the focus of Shashank is only on improving himself.



"Currently, my full focus is to do better in what I do. I believe it’s my duty to do justice to any brand or agency that has trusted me. Trying to be a better version of myself every day." he says.



Shashank Sanghvi also talks about his future goals and says the list is long. "But honestly God has given me more than I could imagine.

I want to make myself so capable, that I can help the people in need with whatever the best I can do." he says.



Shashank Sanghvi is also passionate about travelling and has travelled to 25 countries & 35 cities. Talking about what is his most favourite part of travelling, Shashank says, "Exploring different cultures, trying different cuisines, and understanding various different human emotions."

-Brand Desk Content