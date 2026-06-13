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Sharvari sends 'small love letter' for Main Vaapas Aaunga team: drops viral BTS moments

Actor Sharvari has expressed gratitude to the cast and crew of her latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, through a heartfelt social media post.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 06:31 PM IST

Sharvari sends 'small love letter' for Main Vaapas Aaunga team: drops viral BTS moments
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For the cast and crew of the latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga actress Sharvari has expressed gratitude with a heartfelt social media post. As the period romantic drama arrived in theatres, the actress shared behind-the-scenes photographs and penned what she described as a 'small love letter' to the people who helped bring the project to life.

Sharvari celebrates the team behind the film:

Sharvari shared a post, and in it there is the series of candid photographs featuring director Imtiaz Ali, co-star Vedang Raina, and several members of the film’s technical crew. In the pictures, she tries to highlight the contributions of those who worked behind the scenes and played a crucial role in the making of the movie. In the post she also wrote a note, and it reflected on how films are the result of collective effort rather than just the faces seen on screen. 

The actress wrote that every location, scene, and emotion in the film was made possible because an entire team dedicated their passion, patience, talent, and hard work to the project. Calling the picture series 'People of Main Vaapas Aaunga,' the actress said the pictures were a tribute to the crew members who made the journey memorable.

After that, she also thanked them for their dedication, resilience, laughter, and unwavering support throughout the filmmaking process. While acknowledging that she could not photograph everyone involved, Sharvari extended her love and appreciation to the entire team.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Dipika Kakar opens up about struggling with fever, back pain, lethargy, amid liver cancer treatment

Actress thanks audiences for their support:

After that Sharvari also thanked the audience for the love and support shown to Main Vaapas Aaunga. She expressed her gratitude to everyone who watched the film, shared their thoughts, and helped spread the word. The actress encouraged more people to catch the movie in theatres.

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