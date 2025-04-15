While several celebrities have shared their perspective on Nadaaniyan, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, has recently broken the silence.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's much-hyped film Nadaaniyan fell flat, with both star kids receiving scathing reviews for their performances. Critics slammed their lack of depth and polish, leaving many wondering if nepotism has spoiled the apple cart. The film's failure has sparked heated debates about the privileged kids' acting chops and whether they're truly cut out for the big leagues. While several celebrities have shared their perspective, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, has recently broken the silence. Interestingly, the veteran called the film ‘bad’ while hailing grandson as ‘very handsome. ’



Sharmila Tagore on Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

In the latest interview, Sharmila opened up about both of her star grandchildren. While she's quick to praise her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan, calling her a "good actress" who "works very hard and is capable of doing a lot more," her assessment of Ibrahim's film is refreshingly honest, albeit brutal. "Ibrahim's film was not good, but he still looks very handsome. The picture isn't great. Ultimately, the picture has to be good," she said, as per reports by Times Now. The stark contrast in her evaluation of the two siblings is worth noting. However, her honesty is definitely a wake-up call for Ibrahim.



For those unaware, Ibrahim Ali Khan had got into a heated exchange with Pakistani film critic Tamur Iqbal over a negative review of his film Nadaaniyan. He messaged the critic with abusive language, calling him ugly and trash, and even threatened physical harm. Ibrahim's reaction has sparked controversy, with many criticising his behaviour as unprofessional and unacceptable.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, up next, Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to star in the upcoming drama ‘Sarzameen’, a film that promises to be a gripping portrayal of an army officer's mission to combat terrorism in Kashmir. With a patriotic theme and a potential focus on India's first airstrike on Pakistan, the movie is expected to be a hard-hitting drama. Ibrahim will share the screen with Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who are expected to play significant roles in the film.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in romantic drama, Metro In Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, and ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta in prominent roles. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film is set to hit the screens on July 04, 2025.