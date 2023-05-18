Sharman Joshi says 'very few' films are being made for families now: 'There is a phase...' | Exclusive

Sharman Joshi

Sharman Joshi is currently starring in the family entertainer Music School. The Hindi-Tamil-Telugu film, which also stars Shriya Saran, released in theatres last Friday and generated decent reviews. The film, a slice-of-life musical comedy with a message, is different from the genres currently dominant in Hindi cinema, something that Sharman also notices. In an exclusive chat with DNA, the actor talks about the film and more.

In his career, Sharman has been part of a diverse range of films, ranging from the big blockbusters to small comedies. Talking about why Music School stands out among the current crop of films, he says, “There are very few movies that have come of late that a family can go and watch. There is a phase, I think. Right now, there is one where you don’t see that many family films. Music School is one and let’s hope others can follow suit from there.”

Music School follows a music teacher (Shriya) and how she helps school students help fight stress of exams and focus on co-curricular activities at the same time. The film highlights the influence teachers have on students’ formative years. When asked who that teacher would be in his life, Sharman says, “Mahendra Joshi was a maverick in the Gujarati theatre world, who did commercial as well as beat as off-beat plays. He was very popular and a hugely talented man. I was fortunate that he happened to be from the same college where I was. He was 7-8 years senior to me but he was invited for the silver jubilee celebrations and he came and liked us actors so much that he stayed on for two years. Two years of working under him was a big, big thing for me.”

Music School is directed by first-time director and former IAS officer Papa Rao Biyyala. The film is currently running in theatres nationwide.