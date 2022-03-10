Shark Tank India's Ghazal Alagh welcomes second baby with an adorable post

After Agastya, Shark Tank India's Shark Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth co-founder) has been blessed with the second child, Ayaan. Ghazal shared this news on her social media with an adorable post and called his little boy, 'Baby Shark,' In the post, we see cute little hand of Ayaan on Alagh's palm and she expressed her feeling by saying, "And then there were 2, our second son Ayaan is here to make our lives even more fun. Ayaan means ‘blessing from god’ and that’s what he is. Thanks for all the kind wishes and blessings. #babyshark.

As soon as Ghazal shared the news, netizens poured in love and wishes for her. Shilpa Shetty commented, "Oh Wow! Congratulations Mama." Sucheta Pal commented, "Wish you a world full of adventure." One user said, "Congratulations and my best wishes." Another user said, "Congrats ma’am God bless." One user commented, "Mama shark and now baby shark."

Ghazal Alagh and her husband and business partner Varun Alagh were recently featured on Raj Shamani's YouTube chat show ‘Figuring Out’. Ghazal discussed a variety of issues in the interview, including how she was approached for the show, how she discovered she had invested in a few poor products on the show, and the worst aspect about filming the business reality show. She told Raj in the interview, "There have been deals where you have loved their products, but then you went home and checked those products on Amazon, you go like, ‘Oh my God! What do you do now?’ but you can’t then go back, right? Because the data that they shared was correct, now products don’t have a good rating, then it is your problem. So stuff like that has also happened."