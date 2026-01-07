Shark Tank fraud: Anupam Mittal WARNS founder of legal trouble for..., more deets inside

Manoj Das of Lewisia Wellness faced Shark Tank India scrutiny for misleading 'chemical-free' product claims, with Anupam Mittal warning of legal consequences. No investment was made.

In a dramatic episode of Shark Tank India Season 5, entrepreneur Manoj Das, founder of Lewisia Wellness, faced sharp criticism from the panel of investors for allegedly making unverified and misleading claims about his products. An aromatherapist and naturopath, Das, presented his venture, stating that his 'chemical-free' skincare and haircare products could heal skin and hair issues, while asking for Rs 1 crore for 1% share in the company.

Sharks question the legitimacy of product claims:

The Sharks Anupam Mittal, Kunal Bahl, Namita Thapar, Mohit Yadav and Aman Gupta did not accept Das’s claims at face value. Mittal, the creator of Shaadi.com, asked Das directly to call himself a doctor while not having a medical degree. 'Can an aromatherapist and naturopath write a doctor?' was Mittal’s question. With the insistence of Das, Mittal gave a warning saying, 'If you add doctor to your name, I’ll change mine.'

Das’s lack of clinical studies to back his product claims was the cause of concern that Mount Everest sized up. 'Then how can you depict it as a hair growth serum?' was the question posed by Mittal. The panel also pointed to deceptive marketing strategies, for example, content on social media that is meant to provoke and that is based on users’ desire for beauty and questioned the claim 'chemical-free' products, stating that everything, even water, is made up of chemicals.

No investment amid legal concerns:

Even though Das was stating revenues of Rs 10 crore in 2024-25, the Sharks still doubted him. Namita Thapar pointed out the unethical nature of the brand, while Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl opposed the investment, arguing that such practices might lead to legal troubles. Mittal stated in a very serious manner, 'You will go to jail if you come under scanner,' which pointed to the very serious repercussions of dishonest business practices. The episode reflects the growing scrutiny over health and wellness startups in India and the burden on their founders to back up their claims with evidence, thereby safeguarding the consumers and complying with regulations.