Shark Tank fraud: Anupam Mittal WARNS founder of legal trouble for..., more deets inside

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Declared: 69.21% students qualify All India Bar Exam; get direct LINK here

UP government holds high-level meeting to review Noida second expressway project

Sukh Shakti Dham Vipassana Centre Inaugurated at Kataria Estate in Kataria Express City, Ratlam

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..., know its beautiful meaning

Why Identity, Not Inheritance, Is Becoming the Defining Question of India’s Family Businesses

Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks

Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next big name

Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's mentor, Aditya Chopra's YRF celebrates his blockbuster success, lauds him for setting..., actor's reaction wins the internet

Anvesha's Mission: India's Jan 12 Launch Carries 19 Dreams to Space

New Zealand announce T20 World Cup squad ahead of India tour; Jacob Duffy earns maiden call-up

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DEATH of NATO? What may happen if Trump attacks Greenland, Canada? Will UK, France, Germany watch helplessly or defend them?

DEATH of NATO? What may happen if Trump attacks Greenland? Will UK, France...

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Declared: 69.21% students qualify All India Bar Exam; get direct LINK here

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Declared: 69.21% students qualify All India Bar Exam; get di

UP government holds high-level meeting to review Noida second expressway project

UP government holds high-level meeting to review Noida second expressway project

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Shark Tank fraud: Anupam Mittal WARNS founder of legal trouble for..., more deets inside

Manoj Das of Lewisia Wellness faced Shark Tank India scrutiny for misleading 'chemical-free' product claims, with Anupam Mittal warning of legal consequences. No investment was made.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 04:50 PM IST

Shark Tank fraud: Anupam Mittal WARNS founder of legal trouble for..., more deets inside
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a dramatic episode of Shark Tank India Season 5, entrepreneur Manoj Das, founder of Lewisia Wellness, faced sharp criticism from the panel of investors for allegedly making unverified and misleading claims about his products. An aromatherapist and naturopath, Das, presented his venture, stating that his 'chemical-free' skincare and haircare products could heal skin and hair issues, while asking for Rs 1 crore for 1% share in the company.

Sharks question the legitimacy of product claims:

The Sharks Anupam Mittal, Kunal Bahl, Namita Thapar, Mohit Yadav and Aman Gupta did not accept Das’s claims at face value. Mittal, the creator of Shaadi.com, asked Das directly to call himself a doctor while not having a medical degree. 'Can an aromatherapist and naturopath write a doctor?' was Mittal’s question. With the insistence of Das, Mittal gave a warning saying, 'If you add doctor to your name, I’ll change mine.'

Das’s lack of clinical studies to back his product claims was the cause of concern that Mount Everest sized up. 'Then how can you depict it as a hair growth serum?' was the question posed by Mittal. The panel also pointed to deceptive marketing strategies, for example, content on social media that is meant to provoke and that is based on users’ desire for beauty and questioned the claim 'chemical-free' products, stating that everything, even water, is made up of chemicals.

Also read: Shefali Shah REVEALS real reason why she walked out from her first marriage: 'I could kill...'

No investment amid legal concerns:

Even though Das was stating revenues of Rs 10 crore in 2024-25, the Sharks still doubted him. Namita Thapar pointed out the unethical nature of the brand, while Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl opposed the investment, arguing that such practices might lead to legal troubles. Mittal stated in a very serious manner, 'You will go to jail if you come under scanner,' which pointed to the very serious repercussions of dishonest business practices. The episode reflects the growing scrutiny over health and wellness startups in India and the burden on their founders to back up their claims with evidence, thereby safeguarding the consumers and complying with regulations.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sukh Shakti Dham Vipassana Centre Inaugurated at Kataria Estate in Kataria Express City, Ratlam
Sukh Shakti Dham: World’s First Self-Introspection Centre Inaugurated in Ratlam
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..., know its beautiful meaning
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..
Why Identity, Not Inheritance, Is Becoming the Defining Question of India’s Family Businesses
The Evolution of India’s Family Businesses: Identity Over Inheritance
Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks
Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks
Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next big name
Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK, her family has good connection with...
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik's rumoured GF, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement