Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta brings Ashneer Grover and Badshah together, fan predicts collab

Who says that entrepreneurs are all serious, and they don't have a lively side? 'Shark Tank India' introduced us to the six of such magnetic, influential, ambitious business tycoons who changed the fate of many with their sheer dedication. The show has come to an end, but the craze of it is intact. Even after the show, these Sharks are entertaining their followers through social media. Recently, boAt's Aman Gupta has brought BharatPe's Ashneer Grover and rapper Badshah together, and netizens have gone gaga over the union.

Aman invited Grover to his nirvana office, and he was joined by the rapper. Ashneer shared the picture of him with the rapper and expressed his thoughts after meeting 'fellow Delhi ladka.' Also, he praised Aman's office by saying, "Great spending time with fellow Delhi ladka @badboyshah - also my favourite artist and singer! What a guy! Thanks @boatxaman for inviting me to @boat.nirvana office - your office has a view to die for !!

Check out the post

This capture went viral instantly, and netizens advised them to collab with Grover's punchline. "You two better compose a song- Ye sab doglapanti hai ft. Badshah........Yes, that's my pitch," suggested one user. "Great Two Both are famous for their words," said another follower. A few of them even mocked Ashneer's choice, "Badshah your favorite singer? Ye sab doglapan hai," asked a follower. While another one said, "apke comment se lag rha hai ye sab doglapan hai ,, fav singer." One of the user added, "Sir ye bahut bekaar gaane banata h.. iska doglapana utaar do sab.." One of them even predicted their song's name, "agta hai badshah ka naya song aane waala hai.... Song ka name " Doglapann" feat. Ashneer Grover."

Rapper Badshah is currently judging the stunt-reality show 'India's Got Talent' with Shilpa Shetty and Kiron Kher.