‘Shark Tank India’: Namita Thapar reveals her ‘biggest regret’ during business reality show

‘Shark Tank India’ judge Namita Thapar opened up about the investments that she made on the business reality show. The executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Namita also talked about the regrets that she has in a new write-up.

In her piece that is published on YouStory, she mentioned ‘missed opportunities’, ‘biggest regrets’. Namita said that she evaluated around 170 pitches and had invested in 25 businesses. She wrote, “I saw around 170 pitches and invested ₹10 crores in 25 companies that touched my heart. I invested ₹7 crores during the show and ₹3 crore post the show in deals I had lost out on and in a few existing deals to increase my stake.”

She then talked about the ‘biggest regrets’. She stated, “future leaders we need to champion not just founders who can scale and make money for us but also those who have tremendous potential, are working on a real problem but don’t have the right mentorship to gain traction in their business. Jugaadu Kamlesh and Pandurang of Agro Tourism were both Maharashtrian farmers out to solve real problems but due to lack of right guidance hadn’t made sales.”

In her piece, she wrote, “Leaders like me need to be bold, back such founders and ensure they become a success so that entrepreneurship doesn’t just become the dream of the ones with the right education and resources but even of the common man. This is one of our core responsibilities as business leaders who have been blessed with power and privilege, who people look up to... and not investing in Kamlesh and Pandurang remain my biggest regrets at Shark Tank India.”

Apart from Namita, Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh and Anupam Mittal were also judging the business reality show.