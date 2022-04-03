Shark Tank India: Namita Thapar invests in start-up whose founder chose Ashneer Grover

Shark Tank India's judge Namita Thapar revealed that she has invested in start-up founder who chose Ashneer Grover in show.

Shark Tank India’s judge Namita Thakur has revealed in an interview that she has invested in a start-up founder who chose Ashneer Grover in the show. Namitha is a well-known entrepreneur and the founder of executive director of emcure pharmaceuticals.

Recently, Shark Tank India’s judges Namita Thapar and Man Gupta, who is the co-founder and CMO of boAt) shared their experience with famous comedians Tanmay Bhatt, Sahil Shah and Rohan Joshi. There Namita revealed that she invested in TagZ Foods which is a healthy snack brand. She was so impressed by the idea, however, she couldn’t invest as the founder chose Ahneer in the show. Later, she approached the founder and offered him another deal.

Recently, Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe and a Shark Tank judge, responded to the reports concerning his alleged theft of funds. According to sources, Ashneer made enormous sums of money by selling ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tickets for crores of rupees. He shared a photo of himself from the matches on Twitter, joking that he was only there to prevent his pals (BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer and Sumeet Singh) from overdrinking.

He wrote, “What BharatPe Board thinks I am doing at ICC World Cup ‘10 ka 2, 10 ka 2, 10 ka 2 - aye sahab mangta hai kya ticket black mein (want a ticket in black)?!’ What I am actually doing is ensuring Suhail Sameer and @sumeetsingh29 don’t drink silly the hospitality section dry. Kuchh nahi mila to kuchh bhi (You are conjuring up controversies out of thin air now)."

As a follow-up, he published a Shark Tank skit starring comedian Ashish Chanchalani. "Board waalo yeh sab Doglapan chodo aur yeh dekho (People from the board, stop such hypocrisy and watch this)- much more creative and fun for everyone," he wrote.