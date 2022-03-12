‘Shark Tank India’: Ashneer Grover's dining table's cost will shock you- Check out

'Shark Tank India’ judge Ashneer Grover has been making headlines these days. The co-founder of BharatPe is in the middle of controversies with his company. His wife Madhuri Jain Grover was also sacked from her position in the company a few back.

Meanwhile, everyone wants to know about their lifestyle as it is being said that the couple was living a luxurious life. As per the Bloomberg report, which interviewed Ashneer Grover’s current and former employees who were very close to the company, Madhuri once warned a colleague and threatened him for his salary deductions as he was taking printouts at the office.

According to the report, the businessman’s wife had also warned people for the amount of coffee they consumed in the office. After this, Shashvat Nakrani, who was the co-founder of the company, talked about the matter to Ashneer and asked him to hire someone else. But he rejected all the candidates for the profile and the position is still vacant.

According to Hindustan Times, the couple had rented a penthouse and renovated another property. They had also bought a Porsche. The businessman himself told people at his office that he spent around 1 crore on his dining room table. His wife Madhuri Grover worked as the head of controls of the company.

Meanwhile, Fintech platform BharatPe had earlier revealed for the first time that Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain, and their relatives were engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds and grossly abused company money to fund their lavish lifestyles.

In a statement, BharatPe said it reserves all rights to take further legal action against him and his family. "The Grover family and their relatives engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, including, but not limited to, creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company’s expense account and grossly abused company expense accounts in order to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles," BharatPe elaborated.

The company said that the Board will not allow the "deplorable conduct of the Grover family to tarnish BharatPe’s reputation or that of its hard-working employees and world-class technology". "As a result of his misdeeds, (Ashneer) Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company," the company announced. (With inputs from IANS)