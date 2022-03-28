Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal responds to Ashneer Grover’s viral ‘Rs 10 crore table’ meme

Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal, both entrepreneurs and 'sharks,' visited Ashneer Grover at his home for a 'Shark Tank India' reunion. The group wasted no time teasing Ashneer's recent controversy over a claim that he paid Rs 10 crore for a dining table. In a series of images taken by Ashneer during their meet-up, Aman and Anupam can be seen inspecting the table and questioning what makes it unique.

Anupam Mittal took to twitter and while responding to a leading business portal he said,” Das crore ki table par, arbon crore ka khana khaya, coz love is priceless. Thank you @Ashneer_Grover & @madsj30 for the warmth & hospitality … bahut maza aaya.”



Das crore ki table par, arbon crore ka khana khaya, coz love is priceless. Thank you @Ashneer_Grover & @madsj30 for the warmth & hospitality … bahut maza aaya https://t.co/8wP4PxfIIu — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) March 27, 2022



On Saturday, Ashneer posted a picture collage from their meeting to Instagram, with speech bubbles like a comic book. He captioned the photo, "Thanks @boatxaman and @agmittal for a fun Saturday night. It’s amazing how smoothly we pick up from where we left! @sharktank.india,"

Ashneer shared his view on Twitter after the controversy started and posted, "Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No it’s a 10cr dining table !! Haha ! I don’t hold the Guinness World Record for most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press - don’t fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies - you’ll lose your credibility like them." Grover further added that "It’s not even worth 0.5% of that. I’d rather put 10cr in business and create employment for 1,000 of folks so that they can earn & put dignified meal on their tables for their families."



Also read:Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover shares meme featuring Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal checking his 'Rs 10 crore table



In a statement, BharatPe said it reserves all rights to take further legal action against him and his family. "The Grover family and their relatives engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, including, but not limited to, creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company’s expense account and grossly abused company expense accounts in order to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles," BharatPe elaborated.