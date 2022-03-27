Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal check Ashneer Grover’s ‘Rs 10 crore table’ - See hilarious post

Entrepreneurs and 'sharks' Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal met Ashneer Grover at his home for a 'Shark Tank India' reunion. The trio spared no time in making light of Ashneer's recent controversy over a rumour that he paid Rs 10 crore for a dining table. Aman and Anupam can be seen investigating the table and wondering what makes it special in a series of photos Ashneer uploaded during their meet-up.

On Saturday, Ashneer posted a picture collage from their meeting to Instagram, complete with speech bubbles in the shape of a comic book. He captioned the photo, "Thanks @boatxaman and @agmittal for a fun Saturday night. It’s amazing how smoothly we pick up from where we left! @sharktank.india,"

Ashneer shared his view on Twitter after the controversy started and posted, "Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No it’s a 10cr dining table !! Haha ! I don’t hold the Guinness World Record for most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press - don’t fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies - you’ll lose your credibility like them." Grover further added that "It’s not even worth 0.5% of that. I’d rather put 10cr in business and create employment for 1,000 of folks so that they can earn & put dignified meal on their tables for their families."

Grover and his family were accused of 'extensive misappropriation' of corporate funds, and the board of BharatPe severed them from all ties with the company. They were also accused of misusing business funds to fund their extravagant lives.

In a statement, BharatPe said it reserves all rights to take further legal action against him and his family. "The Grover family and their relatives engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, including, but not limited to, creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company’s expense account and grossly abused company expense accounts in order to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles," BharatPe elaborated.