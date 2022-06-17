Shardul Patil, aka DJ Shad India: Thriving on his exceptional music skills and own style of Bollywood remixes

Today, when people speak about individuals making every possible effort to go beyond what they expect out of themselves and put in the required actions that lead them to their desired success, they often also talk about the many bold choices they make in their careers as self-determined and self-motivated individuals and professionals in their respective industries. They also mention how these individuals, especially the young minds and creative souls, make sure to discover and then make the most of the opportunities in front of them and even create newer ones to create the success they wish to have in their careers and lives. Out of the mammoth of talented beings doing exceedingly well in the world of music, Shardul Patil, most famously known as DJ Shad India has risen to the top as a young DJ.

The young Indian talent comes from a humble family background in Pune, India, and was born on 6th August 1993. At the age of 15 in 2008, DJ Shad India made the bold choice to learn music as he got highly inspired by the ever-so-famous DJ Aqeel, who has been an inspirational success story in the industry. To be one such inspirational success story, DJ Shad India fought tooth and nail to immerse himself deeper in the creative and artistic realm, and that’s how he went all out to be a part of the music world as a Disc Jockey.

In 2008, when DJ Shad India had started his journey in music, he had no idea of how far he was going to reach in the industry as he confesses that he only wanted to do great in the industry and learn new things every day. He thus focused only on that, which gradually, after mastering his skills, helped him get listed among the Top 100 DJs in India. DJ Shad India’s USP is creating his own style of Bollywood remixes known as “Bounce Mix.”

Interestingly, all these remixes are today not just featured on national and international radio stations but also played at major clubs globally. He also produced several remixes to perform live for artists like Kanika Kapoor, Siddharth Mahadevan, Sonu Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar and even did the background score for several Marathi and Hindi films.

DJ Shad India, who now wishes to become a music director soon, has released several hit tracks in Electro House and Trap genres.

