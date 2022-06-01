Sharaz Sikander shares success ‘secrets’ as a documentary filmmaker

Sharaz Sikander completed a Master of Arts (Political Science) from Jammu University and Studied Journalism and Mass Communication at IGNOU, now what’s next? Where would life take him now was not his fear after completing graduation, as he was clear of his dream profession since childhood, to be a popular filmmaker. He didn’t find it interesting to be in a 9-5 job, as he wasn’t born for all this.

He was passionate about his dream, so due to his intelligence and talent, he started getting recognized for his short films at such a young age. Sharaz Sikander is the CEO and Director of Sharaz Sikander Films (SS Films), which is recognized as the #1 Documentary and production House of Jammu & Kashmir (India) by Digital Guruji in 2022. His unique creative direction skills are appreciated by everyone in Film Industry.

The Rise of Sharaz Sikander Films

Sharaz Sikander is a 27-years-old renowned director and documentary maker born and bought in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir. He is actively engaged in creating & sharing short films on various social issues. Recently, his documentary on drug abuse named “ Death-trap ” becomes talk on social media in which all crew was the victim of drug abuse.

Sikander is also helping brands and small businesses to boost their credibility in the virtual world and help them get the right exposure online as well as offline via his creative advertisement campaign under the banner of SS Films.

SS Films is constantly working for man clients across the border and is rapidly growing its international clientele after the successful completion of a documentary project for the U.S. Embassy. He is trying hard to achieve more and more in life with his consistent hard work and fulfill the dream of his father, who expired three months ago, to become a successful director and release a film on the big screen.

He strongly believes that one should do whatever makes him feel happy, instead of running behind money, as money can’t buy happiness. Sikander says,” Never leave any opportunity in life, either it seems small or big, as great opportunities don't come every day -- recognize and seize them with every chance you get.” It is rightly said that opportunities are like sunrises. If you wait too long, you are going to miss them. Sharaz Sikander has proved to the world that nothing is impossible in this digital era if one has a strong desire to do so. He has now become a true inspiration for millions of youths in our country. With his success as a filmmaker at the age of 27, without any family background, he appears as a role model and motivates various people. The struggle of Sharaz Sikander (Owner of SS Films) teaches us to have faith in our dreams.

