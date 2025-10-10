Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Shane Nigam's Malayalam film Haal in big trouble, CBFC denies certificate over beef biryani scene, makers approach...

The makers have approached the Kerala High Court against the Censor Board's decision

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 04:17 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shane Nigam's upcoming Malayalam romantic drama Haal has landed in trouble after the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested 15 changes in the film, including a scene where the characters eat beef biryani in the movie. The release of the film is now in crisis due to the delay in the certification of the film by the CBFC.

According to the film's Public Relations Officer (PRO), the CBFC has requested the makers to remove 15 scenes, including references to "Dhwaja Pranaman", "Sangham kawal und", and a scene depicting the consumption of beef biryani. However, the makers have denied the consumption of beef biryani in the film and called it a mere assumption by the CBFC regarding the scene.

The film is expected to recieve an A certificate from the Censor Board if they adhere to the suggested changes. The makers have approached the Kerala High Court against the Censor Board's decision. According to the film's PRO, the first preview of the film to the CBFC was held on September 10.

Haal is directed by Veera and written by Nishad K. Koya. Apart from Shane Nigam, the film also stars Sakshi Vaidya and Johny Antony in the lead roles.

